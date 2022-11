Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most popular shows on Indian television right now. The show features Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta playing the lead roles of Priya and Ram and their onscreen chemistry has been loved by the audience. But it seems like the two will no longer be seen on the show as the makers of the romantic drama have reportedly decided to take a generation leap. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik opens up on embracing motherhood, Nakuul Mehta turns Ronaldo-Messi with a BALH 2 twist and more

According to TOI, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going to take a 20-year leap which will bring the newness and spice up things on the show. Considering the leap, Disha and Nakuul have apparently decided to quit the show. However, the two are yet to confirm about their exit. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Virat to Abhimanyu from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more FLAWED male leads who are both loved and hated

The report states that the new track will focus on Priya and Ram's daughter Pihu who will be seen as a grown up. The makers are currently looking for actors to play the part. "A 20-year time leap is in the offing and the track will focus on the grown-up Pihu. The casting for the grown-up Pihu and a few more actors is underway," a source was quoted as saying by the daily. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin jodi SaiRat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo AbhiRa and more solo stans of on-screen TV couples engaged in fandom war

It would be interesting to see if Disha and Nakuul would be retained on the show and showcase their new avatar as aged Priya and Ram while also showcasing their grown-up daughter Pihu.

A couple of weeks ago, Disha has spoken about her new look in the show. While she is mostly seen in Indian wear, she will now be in formal attire. She had also said that she was looking forward to trying something new and hoped that fans continue to shower their love as they have always done.