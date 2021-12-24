Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar on rumours of show going off-air and how it affected her

2 starring and started airing on Sony TV on 30th August 2021. The fans of both the actors are loving the show and their chemistry. But, a few weeks ago, there were reports that the show is going off-air because of the dip in the TRP. However, Disha and Nakuul both had denied the reports. Now, recently Disha once again opened up about the rumours of the serial going off-air and revealed whether it affected her or not. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shivangi Joshi opens up on her equation with Mohsin Khan, Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta tests positive for COVID-19 and more

While talking to TellyChakkar, the actress said, "Yes, even I heard the rumours about the show going off-air but they are just rumours and I knew that there is nothing true about it. So, it didn't affect me at all. So now, it's all good."

Further while talking about what she is looking forward to in her character Priya's journey, Disha told the portal, "One thing that I am looking forward to in Priya's character is that I want to see how Priya will be when she is in love. Because the viewers have only seen her heartbroken and bitter towards love. I actually want to see how she will be when she falls in love once again."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Unfortunately, Disha’s co-star Nakuul has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. He posted, “Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for.. Grateful for , a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome…”