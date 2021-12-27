and featured in Star Plus’ hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The serial aired for more than two years, and Disha and Nakuul’s jodi was liked by the audiences. After seven years, the two have collaborated again for 2. The fans of both the actors love the show, and as Ram and Priya, Nakuul and Disha are winning the hearts of the viewers. Recently, Disha opened up about her experience of working with Nakuul again. Also Read - Bharti Singh announces pregnancy, Anupamaa fans not impressed by Malvika, Nakuul Mehta tests COVID-19 positive and more — Top TV news of the week

While talking to TellyChakkar, the actress said, “Nakuul and I are almost shooting after eight to nine years. Our show Pyaar Ka Dard got over in 2014. And now, we are in 2021. I think we have matured as actors, evolved as actors, and grown as human beings also. So, of course, there are major differences on how we approach our scenes now and how we used to back then. But it has all been great.” Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 LATEST Promo: Fans of Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar on cloud nine as Ram lauds Priya's courage; say, 'TRP list main No.1 par hona chahiye'

Further talking about the quality of her character Priya that will always remain with her, Disha told the portal, “I think one quality of Priya that will always remain with me is that how practical, how sensible she is which actually resonates with me because Disha is very much like that. I believe I am very practical and sensible. So, this is something which will always remain with me. Just her behavior of no-nonsense and just being straightforward is something I really admire.” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's love saga angers SidNaaz fans, Anupamaa fans demand 'Band karo nautanki' and more

A few weeks ago, there were reports that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be going off-air. However, the reports turned out to be false.

Currently, Nakuul is in quarantine as he was tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. The actor had posted about it on Instagram, “Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for.. Grateful for , a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi’s melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady’s warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome…”