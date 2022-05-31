Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar reveals how fans REACT on seeing her, 'I am referred to as Mrs Ram Kapoor'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular TV shows by Sony. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead with several supporting cast members. Disha and Nakuul have a huge fanbase online. The two are massively shipped together across the country as RaYa, for their characters of Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor. Despite the latest twists and turns, fans have been showering love on the two actors. Disha Parmar opened up on fans' love and their reaction when they meet her. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans troll writers, compare Meera Sood's character to all Naagins combined [Read Hilarious Tweets]

Disha opens up on her BALH2 journey

In an interview with an online entertainment portal, Disha revealed that she was nervous and thought she had forgotten to act when she took up this project. It had been three years since her TV stint before taking up Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Nakuul Mehta. However, things are going pretty smoothly and she hopes that it continues to be.

Disha on how fans' reaction

Disha Parmar plays Priya Kapoor, Ram's wife on the show. And when fans come across her in the public domain, they tend to think of her as Priya Kapoor and not actress Disha. The actress revealed that fans, especially at the airports ask her if she is Ram Kapoor's wife. "It just feels amazing," she adds.

Disha reveals Rahul's reaction to fan love

Disha Parmar married in July last year (2021). The two will soon complete a year of marital bliss. Disha revealed how the singer reacts to seeing fans showering love on her. Disha revealed that Rahul asks the fans to pose with her while he clicks the pictures. She added that he is happy to see fans shower so much love on her. Aww! right?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 twist

Meanwhile, a huge twist was brought in by the makers when Shivina met with an accident. She was pushed down the stairs by Sara aka Alefia Kapadia's son, Ishaan. Priya took the blame on herself. It is being said that Ram and Priya will go separate ways. Fans are unhappy with the current track.