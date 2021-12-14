2 starring and in the lead roles has been in the news for the past couple of weeks. It was said that the show, which started airing on Sony TV on 30th August 2021, will be going off-air soon. However, the good news for the fans of Nakuul and Disha is that the show is not going off-air, and a few days ago, BollywoodLife had EXCLUSIVELY revealed that the producer is all set for a masterstroke to save the show, and there will be interesting twists and turns that we will get to see in the upcoming episodes. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Amid reports of show going off-air, makers get ready for high-octane drama – Read Deets

According to a report in IANS, in one of the upcoming episodes, we will get to see that Priya (Disha) gets jealous and how it will affect her relationship with Ram (Nakuul).

While talking about it, Disha said, "I don't think I have ever experienced a relationship in the absence of jealousy. Mild jealousy is the needed electricity to keep a relationship alive and thriving. These aching pangs are nothing but our heart's language of hurting for our beloved. Priya's jealousy is healthy, is needed, especially since they started on a rocky road."

"Her feeling jealous will take her to the right path of making her fall head over heels in love with Ram. And I think I remember a quote which goes something like 'In jealousy, there is more of self-love than love'. So here you have Priya, coming to terms with her feelings for Ram, coming to terms with her married life with him and wanting to be with him," Disha added.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is Nakuul and Disha’s second show together. The two actors had earlier shared screen space in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.