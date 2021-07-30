Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya finally REVEALS if she'll be a part of the show

Ekta Kapoor has planned to bring back her iconic show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. It was earlier reported that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel's iconic jodi will be reuniting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Later, it was being said that not Karan Patel but Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta will be playing the lead role in the show opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Reportedly, Divyanka was almost finalised for the role but now during an Instagram live, she revealed that she is not doing the role. Yes, yesterday, Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya went live on Instagram to chat with fans about their life, recent road trip and her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Jamai Raja and more TV shows with sensual love making scenes that shocked the audience

During this session Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said, "Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character. Whenever I take up any project I totally devote myself to it and it is like getting married to the role and if I am not convinced about the role, I will never do it. I couldn't feel like the character. Hence, I had to say no to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2." In this live chat, she was also asked if she would again work with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star, Karan Patel. Divyanka said, "Of course why not? I would definitely love to work with him. He is such a talented actor and our chemistry is so good. When we work together our chemistry is free-flowing and very organic. We share a great camaraderie on-screen and I would love to associate with him again. But I really have no idea when it is going to happen."

Divyanka is currently one of the top performers in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has been doing the stunts really well and surprising all of us.