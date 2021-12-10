Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles started airing on Sony TV on 30th August 2021. However, recently there were reports that the serial is going off-air, and fans of Nakuul and Disha were upset about it. Reportedly, there was a dip in the TRP and the makers were planning to wrap up the show in the second week of this month. However, now, BollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY come to know that the show is not going off-air and producer Ekta Kapoor is all set for a masterstroke to save the show. Also Read - It’s a boy! Kumkum Bhagya actress Ruchi Savarn and husband Ankit Mohan welcome their first child

We have come to know that she has shaken up the core team of writers and technicians. She has also diktat that the production value has to be improved and the twists in the story have to be sharper. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off-air? Pranav Misshra REACTS

A source from the production house told BollywoodLife, "Many times, one aspect was being dragged on for days and that made audiences lose patience and made the show a drag affair. As Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood's love story begins, the show will pick up as well. There are plans to carry it on for a longer period and definitely no plans to pull it off air anytime soon."

Ekta Kapoor's shows are known for being the longest-running successful shows on Indian television and she has similar plans for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as well.

A few days ago, both Disha and Nakuul had denied the reports of the show going off-air. Recently, actor Pranav Misshra, who plays the role of Akshay Mehra in the series, had also opened up about it. He had stated, "I believe my work is to act, be it my first day or last day on sets. I believe in making efforts and perform my best and rest it everything is destiny. Those rumours do not actually affect or make me insecure at all."

Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2011 series of the same name. Season one featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. It was a huge hit and it aired from 2011 to 2014.