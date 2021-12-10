Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ekta Kapoor’s masterstroke to save Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar’s show? [Exclusive]

From the past couple of weeks, there were reports that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be going off-air. However, BollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY come to know that the show is not going off-air.