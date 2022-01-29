Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta aka Ram's swag and 'Meri Priya' dialogue leaves netizens crushing hard on him – view tweets

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, episode 110, 28 January 2022: Ram (Nakuul Mehta) addresses Disha Parmar aka Priya as 'Meri Priya' and also slams her father, Mahendra Sood in the coolest manner. RaYa fans are going crazy over Nakuul's swag in the latest episode.