2, February 3, 2022, episode 114 SPOILER: and starrer TV show is quite popular online. The latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 saw Priya getting into an accident. The makers have introduced a huge twist in the story. The Lohri celebration track will turn into a nightmare for Ram when Priya meets with an accident. It will so happen that Priya aka Disha Parmar will overhear Mahendra Sood's plan of hurting Ram. And before Mahendra Sood could reach Ram and get him killed to make his accident happen, Priya reached there and stood between him and Ram.

Unfortunately, Priya's autorickshaw collided with Mahendra's car. The autorickshaw tumbled away, making Priya fall down a cliff. Ram sees Priya reaches the cliff. He is trying to help Priya get up on the ground. And tonight in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram saving Priya. He will confess his feelings to Priya who would be unconscious. Ram will take Priya to the hospital. He would be unable to come to terms with Priya's accident. Ram is completely shaken and scared to lose Priya. Ram aka Nakuul Mehta will also realise his love for Priya. He will accept the fact that he confessed his love for Priya in the tense moment. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's much delayed accident sequence FINALLY happens; UPSET fans slam writers for 'cringe dialogues'

Nakuul Mehta's acting chops are getting a lot of love from the RaYa shippers. Nakuul has been winning hearts as Ram. But tonight's episode is going to be a heart-wrenching one. The makers dropped a promo of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer. RaYa fans are going gaga over Nakuul's acting chops. Check out Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo here: Also Read - BFFs Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya seen in the city; actress' Burberry tee and Chanel belt come at a whopping price

Priya ko khone ke darr se jataaya Ram ne apne dil ka haal, kya Priya jaan payegi uske pyaar ke jazbaat? Dekhiye #RayaKaSafar #BadeAchheLagteHain2, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!#BALH2 @ektarkapoor @nakuulMehta @disha11parmar pic.twitter.com/6gvq9a89gX — sonytv (@SonyTV) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Shashi will take this opportunity to taunt Vedika. He will point out to her that he is no longer the Ram she knew, the Ram who loved her. Vedika will be furious and will plan to do something.