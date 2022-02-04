and starrer 2 is one of the most popular TV shows online. The current track features a major accident of Priya. RaYa fans had been waiting for Ram's confession to Priya. And they finally got it a couple of days ago. And now, there's a picture of RaYa hugging each other which is going viral. And RaYa shippers want to see it happen in tonight's episode itself. Coming back to the accident scene, it happened when Priya overheard Mahendra Sood's conversation about organising Ram's accident. She followed Mahendra in the auto and saw that Mr Sood is going to collide with Ram. She stops it by coming between the two cars. However, in turn, Priya gets into an accident herself. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash reacts to wedding with Karan Kundrra, Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera’s Haldi ceremony pics go viral and more

Ram aka Nakuul Mehta saves Priya from falling down the cliff. However, Priya is gravely injured and losing consciousness. Ram takes her to the hospital. Ram is on the verge of a breakdown. He doesn't want to lose Priya the way he lost his father. He is shattered on seeing Priya injured. Ram's friends and their families reach the hospital and are shocked on seeing Ram's state. Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Ram refusing to leave Priya's side. His friends try to get him out of the hospital room but he wants to be with his wife. Priya will open her eyes and talk to Ram as well. And maybe, we will get a RaYa hug then. Check out the Twitter reactions here: Also Read - Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh's son Sufi turns one: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star's birthday wish for him will tug at your heartstrings – watch video

Is this coming today?! ??♥️?

My god, their 2nd hug and none of them is intoxicated.

Way too excited! ♥️#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RaYa pic.twitter.com/z4CzK5JKOU — A potato ? (@iam__dumpling) February 4, 2022

Whaatt??? This better happen in today's episode I can't wait two days for this. ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/bNFKYPeaJW — Ishana (@Ishana2000) February 4, 2022

Technically, it’s their third hug. Second sober one. And dang, I’m excited for this!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/2fZWqIxOlE — Ames (@AmesforJakes) February 4, 2022

Elsewhere, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Vedika will be furious on seeing Ram being concerned about Priya. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram promising to take care of Priya and give her all the respect and the love that she deserves as his wife. He also wants to confess his feelings for her. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta aka Ram's heart-wrenching performance after Priya's accident leaves RaYa fans impressed – view tweets