Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta hugs Disha Parmar in unseen picture; Raya fans hope scene airs tonight – view tweets

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, upcoming twist tonight: Nakuul Mehta aka Ram will give a hug to Priya aka Disha Parmar. It is a scene from the hospital after the accident. It is new and RaYa fans are hoping that the scene happens tonight.