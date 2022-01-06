Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 SPOILER ALERT: Ram-Priya's reunion after COVID track will be full of 'Tears and smiles' and leave RamYa fans emotional

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, episode 94, 6 January 2022: Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) will finally reunite again after the COVID track. And it will be an emotional reunion for RamYa and their fans too.