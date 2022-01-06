2, episode 94, 6 January 2022: and starrer TV show may be running low on the TRPs but online, the show is quite a hit. Fans are loving the chemistry of Disha and Nakuul as Priya and Ram. In the latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we saw Ram quarantining himself as she has been tested positive for COVID. It was to facilitate Nakuul Mehta's real life COVID positive scenario. However, the shooting didn't stop. Nakuul and Disha shot separately and the makers included a fair few video calls. There were a lot of gush-worthy moments between Ram and Priya. And now, the two will finally reunite again. Ram and Priya's reunion will leave all the RamYa fans emotional. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Only THIS actress has been retained from season one for Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's show

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Priya heading towards Mandir. She seems to have kept a mannat for Ram as Sara di suggested to her. And there, Priya will come across Ram. The latter would be seen interacting with some kids. He will spot Priya and they will have an eye lock moment. Ram will be happy on seeing Priya and won't stop smiling. On the other hand, Priya will be emotional on seeing Ram recover and well. Priya will be emotional and have tears in her eyes. Emotions will definitely ride high as Ram and Priya will reunite after their separation due to COVID. Just a couple of days ago, we saw Priya saying that she would break all barriers and walls to meet Ram. It would be interesting to see how they meet. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill reminisces her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Erica Fernandes-Sharad Malhotra test COVID-19 positive and more

Elsewhere, Priya has decided to forgo her 5% share in Shubham's business. It was Nandini and Shubham's plan all along. Adi gets the paperwork done but Priya is nowhere to be found. Well, she is happily reuniting with Ram. We hope Ram stops her from giving away her share in the business. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Priya's cute banter makes fans want to see more such lovey-dovey moments