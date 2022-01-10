2 is getting interesting with each passing day. and starrer TV show is quite popular online. People are fond of Ram and Priya. In the latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we saw Ram and Priya getting into a fight wherein Ram was miffed with Priya for planning to return his gift. Ram had gifted Priya 5% of the shares in the business that he had allotted to Shubham. It's all plan of Nandini and Shubham to make Priya give the 5% and thus make her fall down in Ram's eyes. And their plan worked. However, now soon enough Priya will get down on her knees. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta wishes Drashti Dhami with Then and Now pictures; fans call it Super Cute

It will so happen that Vedika will show Priya the video. Vedika has planned to create a rift between Priya and Ram. Upon seeing the video, Priya will be left in a huge shock. She will almost be in tears it seems. And next, we see is Priya getting down on her knees with roses in her hand. Ram questions her about the same to which Priya asks him whether he did it for someone or not. Ram gets a flashback of him proposing to Vedika when they were young. Also Read - Kishwer Merchantt REVEALS ordeal after her 4 month old son Nirvair tested COVID positive; says 'he was in pain'

We wonder what's Priya playing at? Is Priya getting possessive about Ram? Is Priya going to propose Ram? Well, it would be interesting to know how things pan out for Ram and Priya in future. Meanwhile, a BTS video is going viral from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Ram and Priya will be having a romantic dance it seems. Another promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is also out wherein we see Ram dancing with Vedika. He keeps throwing angry-ish glances at Priya. As though he wants to make her jealous. Check out the video below: Also Read - Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna and 11 more TV celebs who ROCKED social media to be Instagrammers of the week

Ram and Priya's bond is growing day by day. However, there are still misunderstandings creeping about due to the family members who want to separate them. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more updates on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.