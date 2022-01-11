Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Vedika and Nandini manipulate Ram against Priya; Will RaYa drift apart again?

2 is one of the most watched TV shows online. Ram and Priya's story is slowly heading towards the love track. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we saw Ram aka returning from his quarantine. Priya aka is elated on seeing him back. However, trouble soon crops up between the two over the 5% share that Priya wants to return. And now, to add to their woes is Vedika and Nandini's plan. The two ladies want to separate Ram and Priya and hence, they are trying to manipulate Ram against Priya. A new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been released by the makers on their social handle. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Kishwer-Suyyash's son Nirvair and Aditi-Mohit's son Ekbir test COVID positive; Umar Riaz hits back at Geeta Kapur for her 'doctor' remark and more

In the new promo of BALH2, we see Nandini calling Ram and asking about his birthday plans. She manipulates Ram into believing that Vedika has been planning his birthday party and not Priya. Ram is initially disinterested in celebrating his birthday but he gives in when Nandini insists and emotionally manipulates Ram. They also manipulate Ram against Priya wherein Vedika pretends to call Neeraj and says that he is with Priya. Ram overhears the same and gets angry and jealous. However, in reality, Priya has been talking to Tarun. She wants to make Ram's birthday special and hence decides to get him a special cake. Check out the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo here:

Meanwhile, Priya is hesitant to tell Ram what Shubham thinks about him as it will break his heart. Furthermore, she believes Shubham and Nandini's lies that Shubhu will prove himself worthy of handling the business all alone. On the other hand, Vedika and Nandini are also planning to bring Neeraj in front of Priya again. Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see Priya getting jealous on seeing Ram and Vedika's dance.