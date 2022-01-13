Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 SPOILER: Priya asks Ram if he is in LOVE; will Ram confess his feelings?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, episode 98, 13 January 2022: Ram (Nakuul Mehta) will learn about Priya's (Disha Parmar) kind gesture for his birthday. He will talk to Priya who will ask her if he is in love!