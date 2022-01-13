Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 SPOILER: Priya asks Ram if he is in LOVE; will Ram confess his feelings?

2 will see an interesting twist coming up. The and starrer TV show has become the audience's FAVE TV show online. They are loving Disha and Nakuul's chemistry as Priya and Ram. Now, in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Priya asking Ram whether he is in love. What will follow next is a dreamy sequence. We will see Sara di telling Ram about the cake Priya baked for him as a special gesture. Ram's friends, Aditya, Kunal and Vikrant make him realise that the party was thrown by Priya and not Vedika. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Priya aka Disha Parmar's uniform dressing irks fans; demand change in her styling – view tweets

After a couple of misunderstandings, Ram will finally apologise to Priya and confess to being rude to her all evening. Priya would be amused on seeing Ram apologise to her. Ram asks her to trust him and tells her that he is not some stranger to her. Priya, seeing the change in Ram asks him if he has fallen in love. Ram holds her hand and what next follows is a dream dance sequence. Ram and Priya's dance would be the most romantic treat for all RaYa fans. Check out the promo here:

Meanwhile, right now in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we are seeing Nandini and Vedika planning to separate Ram and Priya. And to an extent, they have succeeded in creating a right between them. Maitri's husband, Neeraj who was also Priya's former flame has joined hands with Vedika. He will purposely try befriending Priya in front of Ram to make him jealous and also irk him so that Priya and Ram separate.

Meanwhile, fans are missing Ram's friend Brinda in the show. is not being seen in the show for some time. Fans let her know that she is being missed. Aanchal was thankful for all the love.