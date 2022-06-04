2 has seen how Priya (Disha Parmar) is in jail. There, she delivers her first child, a daughter. ( ) and she are separated after the death of Shivi (Sneha Namanandi). Priya decides to move away from the life of Ram. It seems Nandini will find that she is pregnant and meet Priya in jail. She tells Priya to keep away the fact that the child is Ram's. She will tell him that the baby belongs to Krish (Piyush Sahdev) who is her first love. Ram will demand a paternity test. It is not known why Priya will agree to the demand. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj goof up: Fan spots Akshay Kumar's white chest hair; others say, 'A lesson on how to kill our historical icons'

On the other hand, will feel guilty with how Priya is suffering after her separation from Ram. In the mean time, fans are confused as to how did Priya get pregnant when nothing of a consummation was shown between the couple. As we know, nothing of that sort happened on the show so far. The maximum fans saw was when Priya was shell-shocked seeing the packet of condoms. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Recap: Johnny Depp parties with Kate Moss, BTS at White House, Shakira catches BF cheating and more

Are cheat chodo hume to consummation kab kaha kaise hua ye hi nahi samjh aya ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Waiting for Ramu 2.0 (@TiredForever___) June 4, 2022

Audience questions to makers after showing Pri's pregnancy without showing the consummation!

Makers: Haan cheat tou kiya hai

Aud: batao kab,kahan,kiske sath,kis din,kis time,mujhey sab jana hai!!

?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/8KVXWS0rWj — Marium N. (@Mariam2892) June 4, 2022

I loved Ram's questions

Priya : haan cheat toh Kiya Hai

Ram : batao kab ,kahan ,kiske sath..Haan.. kis din, kis time ,mujhe sab Janna hai .You know what priya.. actually kuch mat batao.. mujhe tumhari bakwas nahin sunnani Hai it's a lie and I know it ..#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Tanya ? (@NAKUULBADEACHHE) June 3, 2022

I thnk Priya’s dialogue of ‘Aapke saath family banane ka socha’ is her tlking of der consummation ?The makers wnt us to assume tht dey hv dn it on many occasions like married folks, nt hnting on any particular day. Light bandh kr doo hints consent 4 gud?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Rikhiya (@rikhiyabanerjee) June 4, 2022

As Priya is pregnant without consummation, it is absolutely okay to assume that the fetus/baby she is carrying is actually Shivi (reincarnation of her). Here Shivi dies and there Priya is pregnant. More Logical. Writers take it for free... Haha...#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Sachin Turkewadikar (@sachint1976) June 3, 2022

Consummation scene shown as flashback!! I cant take it anymore.. ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Jjs (@Nibbynerd) May 28, 2022

On the other hand, the leap will now be telecast from June 6, 2022 as Nakuul Mehta is on a break for a week. He underwent a surgery for appendicitis. The fans of the show are missing him terribly. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Day One Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film opens lower than Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, beats Gangubai Kathiawadi