Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has seen how Priya (Disha Parmar) is in jail. There, she delivers her first child, a daughter. Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and she are separated after the death of Shivi (Sneha Namanandi). Priya decides to move away from the life of Ram. It seems Nandini will find that she is pregnant and meet Priya in jail. She tells Priya to keep away the fact that the child is Ram's. She will tell him that the baby belongs to Krish (Piyush Sahdev) who is her first love. Ram will demand a paternity test. It is not known why Priya will agree to the demand. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj goof up: Fan spots Akshay Kumar's white chest hair; others say, 'A lesson on how to kill our historical icons'
On the other hand, Meera will feel guilty with how Priya is suffering after her separation from Ram. In the mean time, fans are confused as to how did Priya get pregnant when nothing of a consummation was shown between the couple. As we know, nothing of that sort happened on the show so far. The maximum fans saw was when Priya was shell-shocked seeing the packet of condoms. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Recap: Johnny Depp parties with Kate Moss, BTS at White House, Shakira catches BF cheating and more
On the other hand, the leap will now be telecast from June 6, 2022 as Nakuul Mehta is on a break for a week. He underwent a surgery for appendicitis. The fans of the show are missing him terribly. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Day One Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film opens lower than Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, beats Gangubai Kathiawadi
