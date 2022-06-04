Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Fans confused about Priya's pregnancy without consummating marriage with Ram; say, 'Mujhe sab janna hai' [Read Tweets]

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar fans wonder where did the kid come from when the lead couple did not consummate [Read Tweets]