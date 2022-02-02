Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans got a treat last night. Nakuul Mehta (Ram Kapoor) was seen decking up Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) for the Lohri bash. The actress looked radiant in a yellow saree. We could see some romantic moments especially from Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor who got the expressions bang on. While fans loved the scene they are dying for the two to come closer. The makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been running the accident promo for two weeks now. Loyal viewers have lost their patience now with the makers. There is an urgent need for a new track and they hope the writers get the message asap. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra unhappy with Tejasswi Prakash signing Naagin 6 for THIS reason

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar fans have been patient but are worried for the show. The TRPs of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been low and there were rumours of it going offline some months back. It was too worrisome. Take a look at some of the fan reactions...

abhi tak priya ka accident aaya nahi hai aur hum sab ki pyaari bri ne new track ke bare mein Bata Diya reception track. now how do we all wait for all upcoming tracks .#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BadeAccheLagteHain2 #RayaKaSafar #raya — POOJA (@PoojaSh97494414) January 30, 2022

Also showing the same accident precap is a tactics to get audience hooked to the show using #RamYa . When CV's dish out this Akki n Shivina drama. #BadeAccheLagteHain2 https://t.co/3sKrAXBVrc — Aadhira.K ✨ (@Aadhira_K090) January 25, 2022

Pata nahi kyun mujhe aisa lag raha hein ki accident may be next monday ko dikha sakte abhi enk lohri ka dikhaoge fir usmey kya kya hua aur shayd net week ko accident dikhaya kyun ki enhone b'day ka 2hafte tak khecha tha but let's see what happen ?#BadeAccheLagteHain2 https://t.co/FpZg3qO7f0 — MJ ? (@Shoooooutttt) January 24, 2022

RAM carrying priya in his arms . she is unconscious.

everyday something new makes me for excited for the track.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BadeAccheLagteHain2 #BALH2 #Raya pic.twitter.com/13k0Rv2Djx — POOJA (@PoojaSh97494414) January 24, 2022

?????

That Accident was scary bro!!

My heart skipped a bit for few milliseconds!??

That fear on his face.. of losing her!?♥️

Priya... I love Youuu!!?♥️

I got freakin goosebumps !!?♥️♥️#BadeAchheLagteHain2#BadeAccheLagteHain2 — Nakuul Disha♥️ (@Nasha_raya_) January 21, 2022

As you can see, fans are fed up of seeing the drama involving Vedika and other characters. The promo of the accident got fans very worried and excited. Nakuul Mehta's intensity also won people over. We hope makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 get the message and quickly air the accident track.