Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans got a treat last night. Nakuul Mehta (Ram Kapoor) was seen decking up Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) for the Lohri bash. The actress looked radiant in a yellow saree. We could see some romantic moments especially from Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor who got the expressions bang on. While fans loved the scene they are dying for the two to come closer. The makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been running the accident promo for two weeks now. Loyal viewers have lost their patience now with the makers. There is an urgent need for a new track and they hope the writers get the message asap.
Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar fans have been patient but are worried for the show. The TRPs of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been low and there were rumours of it going offline some months back. It was too worrisome. Take a look at some of the fan reactions...
As you can see, fans are fed up of seeing the drama involving Vedika and other characters. The promo of the accident got fans very worried and excited. Nakuul Mehta's intensity also won people over. We hope makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 get the message and quickly air the accident track.
