Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans crave for some romantic moments between Nakuul Mehta (Ram Kapoor) and Disha Parmar (Priya Sood). While the show has many villains and vamp who obstruct the love story of RaYa, romance is in short supply. But given how beautifully Nakuul Mehta romances on screen, fans really long for their romantic scenes. Last night, there was an episode where Ram Kapoor holds Priya's hand and folds her in an embrace. As of now, the equation between the couple is at a delicate point. She feels he does not love her or feel about her like he did for Vedika. Fans are also complaining on how the makers refrain from showing much physical proximity on the show.

But this clip from last night's episode has given people the feels. They feel writers should concentrate more on RaYa as of now. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna birthday: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a heartwarming note for the Pushpa actress

Fans want to watch this episode at the soonest. Of late, there were talk that Ekta Kapoor might bring in Anil Nagpal for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He is the writer of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya.

The moment i start believing in the writers we get a wake up call again ? why do they have to stay away from eo tonight? This needs to be addressed! They can't miss this out yaaar! Only hoping we get an answer to this. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Marium N. (@Mariam2892) April 5, 2022

The immediate glow on her face diving into the depths of his warmth and serene embrace, clinging onto his assuasive essence. The storms of turmoil and doubts dismantled under his gentle touches and melting embrace. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/xz32DZEN54 — Aesthete Artistic ? (@thalossophile) April 5, 2022

We can see that fans are too excited for the same. The show is getting great TRPs amongst online audiences. It is also the highest rated show for Sony TV. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is made by Ekta Kapoor.