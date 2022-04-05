Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans crave for some romantic moments between Nakuul Mehta (Ram Kapoor) and Disha Parmar (Priya Sood). While the show has many villains and vamp who obstruct the love story of RaYa, romance is in short supply. But given how beautifully Nakuul Mehta romances on screen, fans really long for their romantic scenes. Last night, there was an episode where Ram Kapoor holds Priya's hand and folds her in an embrace. As of now, the equation between the couple is at a delicate point. She feels he does not love her or feel about her like he did for Vedika. Fans are also complaining on how the makers refrain from showing much physical proximity on the show. Also Read - Bridgerton 2: Five shows to watch if you already miss the racy Netflix series
But this clip from last night's episode has given people the feels. They feel writers should concentrate more on RaYa as of now. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna birthday: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a heartwarming note for the Pushpa actress
Fans want to watch this episode at the soonest. Of late, there were talk that Ekta Kapoor might bring in Anil Nagpal for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He is the writer of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi, Munmun Dutta, Tejasswi Prakash and more: Here's the list of most followed TV actresses
We can see that fans are too excited for the same. The show is getting great TRPs amongst online audiences. It is also the highest rated show for Sony TV. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is made by Ekta Kapoor.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.