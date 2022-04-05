Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Fans lose calm over Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar's romantic moment; go gaga over his gentle caresses, warm embrace

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Fans react with romantic comments on the promo where we can see Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) hugging and kissing Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) - read tweets