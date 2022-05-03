2 is one of the most-loved TV shows in the country. as Ram and as Priya are getting much adulation for their characters and their chemistry. Nakuul and Disha have reunited years after starring in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Now, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has been seeing a lot of twists and turns on the show. Be it the accident revelation or Vedika's planning and plotting reveal to name a few. Fans have been watching the show with bated breath. However, there are some things that fans want to see in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. And hence, some fans have put forth a list of demands they have from the makers. Also Read - From Saisha Shinde being a part of Throuple to Sriti Jha being asexual: When TV stars opened up about their wild affairs and intimate lives

So, the fans of Raya aka Nakuul Mehta (Ram) and Disha Parmar (Priya) want to see them going on a honeymoon. Yes, well Ram and Priya have feelings for each other and they somewhat know about it. Things are going slow with Ram and Priya because they weren't married because of love in the first place. Apart from that, a promo had gone viral a couple of days ago in which Ram expressed his hate for rain while Priya had fallen in love with the rain. So, fans are anticipating, rather, dreading the separation. They want the makers to forget the separation. Also Read - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness FIRST reviews: ‘Fever Dream’, ‘Most Terrifying Marvel Movie’; critics verdict is out

Moreover, they also don't want to see Vedika aka Reena Aggarwal turning positive again. Vineet Kumar Chaudhary aka Shashi is a very good villain and the fans don't want the makers to make him a 'fuski bomb', meaning let his character grow as a villain. Also, the fans don't want to see the excessive focus on Sara and her family. Check out the list here: Also Read - Met Gala 2022: NCT's Johnny aka John Suh subjected to racist remarks by paparazzi; upset K-Pop fans remind him that he's American

Hello Makers if you read this

>Raya honeymoon

>Sara and family ka Screen time Kam kardo please

>Shashi is a really good villan don't make him into a fuski bomb

>Vedika ko Gadhika hi rehene do postive na banaye

>Separation ye word ko bhul hi jao

A Raya fan#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/YLsqRuqnvU — Preeti (@preeti_7038) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram, Priya and Krish moving ahead with their plan. Shashi, Varun and Mahendra Sood also plan to go to Alibagh as well. Varun suggests the Soods call Priya and Ram at the Sood house.