Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Here's when Nakuul Mehta will resume shoot post hospitalisation

Nakuul Mehta is not keeping well. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor has been hospitalized and will have to undergo treatment for the same. Hence, for a couple of days, the actor won't be able to shoot for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Disha Parmar and other cast members. However, there's a new update on Nakuul Mehta and his health now. And fans can rest assured as the report talks about when Nakuul will resume the shoot.

Nakuul is hospitalized

Recent reports said that Nakuul Mehta fell ill recently and had to be rushed to the hospital. It is indeed worrisome for his fans as he is one of the most loved stars in the country. However, the latest reports are some solace for the fans. A report in Etimes revealed why he was hospitalized. Nakuul had appendix surgery. The BALH2 actor is currently recovering and after the post-surgery recovery and rest, he will resume work again for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

When will Nakuul resume shoot for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Appendicitis surgery needs proper rest and also has a diet to follow. And hence Nakuul will be resting for a couple of days. The report states that he is likely to resume work around 8 or 10th June. The source said that everyone in the team is hoping that Nakuul recovers soon. It's just a week more, guys, and will be back in action again.

Jankee and Disha react to the news

Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee was reached out by the portal. However, with Nakuul being in the hospital and recuperating, she refused to comment. Jankee is a doting wife and we are sure she will be helping Nakuul get better. Disha Parmar, who plays Nakuul's onscreen wife in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was on vacation when she was reached out for a comment.

What's next in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

Worry not, Nakuul has already shot for a bank of episodes post leap too. So, that means the show will not suffer because of Nakuul's absence. Talking about the leap, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be seen taking a time leap of 5 years. And Aarohi Sanvesha will enter the show as Ram and Priya's daughter.