Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Is this the REAL REASON behind Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya not being a part of the project? [Exclusive]

The original Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starring Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead roles has a huge fan following till date. The mature love story made us laugh and cry in equal measure. A second season will be aired soon for loyal fans of the show. Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta is 99 per cent finalised for the male lead role. As per news, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was approached to play the female lead opposite Nakuul. The actress confirmed that the role did come to her but said she could not relate to the character. The actress told a publication, "Yes, I was offered Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and I had even given a look test for the show. But I did not say yes to the show as I could not relate to the character."

Now, a source close to the unit has told BollywoodLife that the actress was indeed approached but later the show-makers had a change of mind. The source said, "Divyanka was approached for the show but post the look test they felt she looked much older than Nakul the male lead and thus decided against her." Moreover, she is still loved as Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They felt they needed someone who did not have such a 'set image'. The source further said, "Keeping this is mind the makers decided to look for someone else for the part."

Divyanka Tripathi is literally killing it on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Her fearless stunt with a crocodile earned her the title of Magar Queen. of course, she has ruled over our hearts for five years as Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also seen as a host on Sony TV's Crime Patrol for a special edition featuring on crimes against women.