Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Latest Promo: Fans ecstatic to see Ram's extreme concern for Priya; say, 'Vedika shocked'

The new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is out. In the promo we can see that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) is damn concerned as Priya (Disha Parmar) makes a trip to the doctor. As we know, Ram himself is dealing with some health issues. He asks Priya if she has a fever or what is wrong. Ram is super concerned and wants to see the reports and so on. He tells his assistant to go and get his tray of medicines. Vedika is shocked to see how worried Ram is about Priya. Fans are loving the promo as Nakuul Mehta has done it so well.

Priya (Disha Parmar) looks shocked and surprised to see the kind of concern he is showing for her. As we know, she has struggled in life without getting emotional or mental support from people. This is a new feeling for her. Vedika has been trying to divert Ram's mind from Priya for some time now. She is his ex-girlfriend. Nandini is also in favour of Vedika. Ram and Priya are slowly coming closer as he tries to make amends as a husband.

Fans are thrilled to see the promo. A fan commented, "Ram genuine concern for Priya and vedika face fabulous," while another one trolled Vedika saying, "Yeh Vedika aur Neeraj bejjat hone k liye hi aaye hai." The love story between Ram and Priya is yet to start in a full-fledged manner. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is doing well after Ekta Kapoor had a discussion with the writing team. She has told people to make the episodes more pacy with tighter screenplay. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's jodi is much-loved. They are a hit duo since Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.