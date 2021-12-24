Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has developed a loyal audience that seems to be loving the story of Ram and Priya. On the show, we are seeing that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) is quick to learn from his mistakes, and offer unconditional apologies to Priya when necessary. On the other hand, Priya (Disha Parmar) still has a lot of baggage with her. She is upset with Ram for a few things. Now, the channel has come with a new promo. In the promo, we can see Ram and Vedika have a conversation. As we know, Vedika is the ex-girlfriend of Ram. She is suddenly back in his life with a motive to get him back. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's love saga angers SidNaaz fans, Anupamaa fans demand 'Band karo nautanki' and more

In the promo, we can see an upset Priya saying that she is not as nice as Vedika. Ram interrupts and says that she is the most courageous woman she has ever know. He says she is miles ahead of them. Ram says none of them could have done what she did. When she hears him praise her righteousness, she feels glad and shocked at the same time.

Fans are over the moon after seeing this new promo. As we know, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's jodi is loved from Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara days. A fan commented, "This turn is going to be top-notch and just loved the way Ram said "Nahi tum dono ek jaise bilkul nahi ho with total swag"...uff loving every moment of #Raya. They are just Love!"

The low TRPs of the show is a cause of worry. It seems Ekta Kapoor had told the writing and directing team to make the show brisker. It was one of the complaints of the viewers. Nakuul Mehta gave us a blockbuster character with Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz, and it looks like Ram is gonna be another winner in his kitty.