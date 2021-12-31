Fans are loving Bade Achhle Lagte Hain 2. The show might not have huge TRPs but people are loyally watching it on Sony LIV. On the show, we are seeing that Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) are coming close. In the coming episodes, we will see Ram cracking a lame joke and Priya will have half a smile. In the New Year, fans are hoping that Ram and Priya's love story moves forward. The two have come closer, and Ram now trusts her more than many other people in his life. This is evident as he wants to throw Vedika out the house. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's show to have a COVID-19 track? Here's what we know

In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, the makers have planned a covid-19 track. It seems Ram will be infected with the virus. When Priya comes to know about this, she will collapse on the stairs. The two will then start face-timing as they discuss business matters. Priya will take over the Kapoor business in the absence of Ram. Nakuul Mehta is recovering from COVID-19 while Disha Parmar has flown out with Rahul Vaidya for her New Year break. The couple have gone to Goa for four to five days.

The show is the second season of the superhit series starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The chemistry created by them was epic. Nakuul Mehta is already winning hearts with his performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Ekta Kapoor has told the makers of the show to keep things pacy henceforth. There is more focus on the screenplay too!