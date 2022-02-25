Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the shows where fans are truly invested. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's fans have kept a strict watch on the proceedings and called out makers for giving too much attention to the vamps and villains of the show. Now, the latest video shows a cute conversation between the two. A concerned Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) calls up Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) to ask her if she has taken her medicines on time. She says that she is not irresponsible like him. Priya teases him about the coupons. Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) tells Priya Sood that he will soon become her BFF. She says we are not in school. Also Read - Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor reveals the TV TRP of the first episode; congratulates Tejasswi Prakash - Simba Nagpal and co for RECORD OPENING

The promo is getting immense from fans. One of them wrote, "Not only do they make a perfect onscreen couple but their convos always is sooooooo pleasing to the ears. This is the USP of the show that makes it so realistic & we are glued to the TV screens only bcoz of #Raya!" Another one commented that the whole team of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is whipped for Nakuul Mehta. Another fan commented, "My heart is happy seeing a progressive conversation - although facts were not exchanged - some insight into things we're definitely given. Looking forward to better conversations - resolutions - confrontations - the discovery of the truth and the winning of good over the conniving evil."

Many opined that nothing is better for a women than finding a BFF who is also a lover. The TRPs of the show are 0.6 which is quite low. Fans have repeatedly been schooling the writers Mukta Dhond and her sister for giving extra screen time to the villains. But we must say that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are doing a commendable job.