Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is gearing up for a 5-year leap in the show. Disha Parmar aka Priya and Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor will part ways and all will be haywire in Raya's love story. Fans are pretty upset with the twist brought in the show. And now, a new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has surfaced that will give you goosebumps. Let's check out the post leap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo below:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 5 years later

Taking a leap is common after separation in Hindi TV shows. Ram and Priya will part ways when Priya aka Disha Parmar will reveal that she is pregnant with Krish aka 's child. Ram will be utterly destroyed as he loves Priya a lot. And hence, in the new promo, we will see a new Ram. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 leap promo begins with Priya and her daughter. Priya and the little one (let's call her mini Ram for now) are seen enjoying the rain outside. Yep, Priya who used to hate rain will be seen enjoying it alongside mini Ram. The little munchkin will tuck the hair strand from Priya's face behind her ear and Priya will get a flashback of Ram and his love and care for her.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 leap promo: Ram turns badass

Ram is not the cheerful playful Ram he used to be. He is no longer the Ram he was. The one who used to hide his pain behind his smile. He is angry and bitter. Ram who wouldn't give a damn about money and kept love above everything now worships money and nothing else. His starkly contrasting avatar will break every Ram admirer's heart. Nakuul Mehta is ace as always though. Watch the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 leap promo here:

Raya's daughter is adorable

Ram and Priya's daughter has been introduced. She has unique eyes just like her father and is chubby and cute. She also has the habit of having medicines like Ram. Aarohi Sanvesha and Disha Parmar make for the cutest mother daughter duo.