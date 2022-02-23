2, shocking twist: and starrer TV show is quite popular online. Nakuul as Ram and Disha as Priya are doing a great job and their fans are super happy with their pairing. Disha and Nakuul have been paired for the second time and though it's not their first collaboration, there's freshness in the pairing which has struck a chord with the audience. The ongoing track of misunderstandings and differences between Ram and Priya has kept the fans hooked to the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed calls out casting director for sexual harassment, Pooja Banerjee gets farewell from Kumkum Bhagya team and more

And an interesting twist is in-store in the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. A chooda utari rasam will take place in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 next. And Ram will want to gift his mother's bangles to Priya. However, when it would be time for Ram to gift her the bangles, they would be in shock as there would be only one bangle in the box. After much discussion and deliberation, it will be decided that Ram will give Priya just one bangle. In the latest episode of SBS, it was revealed that the whole one bangle fiasco has been brought about by Nandini (Shubhaavi Choksey) and Vedika (Reena Aggarwal). Yes, you read that right. Nandini and Vedika are still planning to separate Ram and Priya.

Meanwhile, a new promo glimpse of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been shared by the makers. In it, we can see Sara di (Alefia Kapadia) recording the conversation of Mahendra Sood (Abhay Bhargava) and Priya. Mahendra is seen confessing to his crime of wanting to throw away Ram's car off the cliff. However, being the father that he is, he would berate Priya and say that he wished to have thrown her off the cliff. Mahendra will also reveal how Ram had warned him against hurting Priya, much to her surprise. Loads of interesting twists coming up, don't you think?