Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar playing the lead roles. Ram and Priya came into our lives again and the audience had great expectations from the show. It began in August 2021 but sadly, the show did not pick up as expected. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's chemistry was a hit, however, the story did not entice the audience much. In fact, the show has been struggling to gain any top spot on the TRP charts. Well, all of this seems to have had its directed effect on the budgets of the show.

Cost cutting on cards for 2?

An insider tells us that the makers of and starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have decided to do some cost-cutting. Now, instead of a grand set, the show will be shot at a smaller set. Plus they are also trying to cut down on the cost by reducing the screen time of the secondary cast like that of Anjum Fakih (Priya's sister) and many more. The makers are now trying to keep the cost of the show's production bare minimum.

Well, while the changes are being implemented, one hopes that there is no compromise being made when it comes to the writing of the show. Netizens are anyway pretty disappointed with how the story has progressed in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Though it is always shown that Priya and Ram get together, for some reason they get separated. And now, the viewers appear to be a little bored with the cliched track. Here's one proof of it.

I demand new fresh track of bade achhe lagte hain...with new villains. It's really very frustrating to see same drama with new MU everyday..dragging unnecessary one track..jab priya ne kaha aaj ki pihu wants us both..then why custody drama again?? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Indu Jain (@Jainindu06) September 22, 2022

Well, we can only wait and watch what happens next in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Currently, the track is all about Pihu's custody.