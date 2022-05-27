Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going to witness some major drama in the upcoming episodes it seems. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer TV show enjoys massive popularity online. And now, Nakuul aka Ram has taken to his social media handle and penned down his thoughts over what and how the last couple of days shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan to enter Rs 100 club with his latest film today; check the stupendous week 1 earnings so far

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 ongoing drama

The drama in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has just started on the show. Ram aka Nakuul Mehta and Priya aka Disha Parmar are currently investigating the murder of Ram's father. Things take a drastic and nasty turn as Nandini and Shubham make a trap for Priya. They plan on separating Ram and Priya. And their plan seems to be working this time around, much to the chagrin of RaYa fans who want to see Ram and Priya's union in a beautiful and mature way.

Nakuul Mehta doesn't want to revisit the last few days

Nakuul shared a selfie and poured his heart out saying, "The last 4 days would easily go down as the most gruelling shoot days on Bade. Emotionally & physically draining! The days I don't want to revisit, not cause one feels drained but the ones I know will stay with me much after the physical exhaustion has healed.. Credit to the cast & crew for pulling this off.. I'm sure everyone feels the same or in the vicinity of that..Know you have done your best.. and now will some Good Samaritan please bring me a bath tub and chilled champagne, please!!" Check out his post:

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 future story

If reports are anything to go by, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will take a leap. And post-leap, there would be some major changes in the show. Ram and Priya’s daughter is likely to be introduced. Yep, you read that right. As per reports, child artist Aarohi Sanvesha has been approached to play the Ram and Priya’s daughter. The audience has strongly reacted against it on Twitter.