Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta aka Ram's angry avatar gets mixed reactions; netizens want fandom to stop glamourizing anger

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram (Nakuul Mehta) gets mad at Priya (Disha Parmar) for hiding her kidnapping from him. RaYa shippers have a mixed reaction to the same. Some netizens have asked the fandom to stop glamourizing Ram's anger.