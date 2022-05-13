Bade Achhe Lagta Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar is getting interesting with the introductions of the new twists in the episodes. Ram has finally learned the truth about Priya's kidnapping. Yes, you read that right. Priya aka Disha Parmar herself revealed her kidnapping episode to Ram. Naturally, he is shocked and looks like he will be getting mad at Priya for the same. It's an expected reaction as kidnapping is life-threatening. Also Read - After praising Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani defends Karan Johar on the NEPOTISM debate that was started by the Dhaakad actress

In the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo shared by the channel online, we see Priya revealing that shocking kidnapping incident to Ram. Priya reveals that she had been kidnapped and she had suffered the bruises not from the bangles but from the ropes and the nails used to escape her kidnappers. For the unversed, aka Mai had helped Priya from the kidnappers. Ram aka Nakuul Mehta is at loss for words. Priya (Disha Parmar) adds saying that the manager had lied to them and that Ram's father is innocent and not a criminal.

However, Ram seems pissed off at the confession. He gets angrier when he learns that Krish aka had known about Priya's accident all the time. Ram asks Vikrant to take Priya to Meera Maa's home. And now, in one of the precaps, fans got to see Ram's angry and savage avatar. Seeing Ram aka Nakuul Mehta's angry avatar, fans have expressed their views. Some are loving this angry avatar and have called it hot and some have criticised the fandom for 'glamourizing anger'. Check out the reactions here:

No one here is "horny" for Ram's anger. (what a terrible word to use) Everyone here is waiting for his anger because Ram has let go of TOO MANY things TOO EASILY in the past. He has forgiven, forgotten and brushed aside major mistakes, issues.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — Mimosa Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) May 13, 2022

when ram is angry people will make these edits and say "nakuul is so hot" " he killed it" when he is angry

matlab ?????? just want ram to be angry b/c they think its hot

thats not called waiting "patiently"

im saying again theres nothing sexy about anger. why do people only want to glamourize ram being angry for calming their hormones#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 #BadeAccheLagteHain2 https://t.co/vE3QzendNX — BALH Forever (@BALH_Forever) May 13, 2022

Some people on the tag say the weirdest things. Equating looking forward to an angry Ram scene with teen age and hormones???? Also, the ones who feel people who think Ram's anger is justified are being unjust to wives and their "sacrifices"??? What even?!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Tobi ^-^ (@wheresthesharam) May 13, 2022

Why is everyone here so horny for angry ram? Gussa dekh ke kya arouse hote ho his character is for being nice why do you want to be happy with sneak peak? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — BALH Forever (@BALH_Forever) May 13, 2022

I am loving this angry Ram ??. I hope there will be more of angry Ram with Priya scenes today.#BadeAchhelagtehain2 — BB (@Raya202108) May 13, 2022

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram confronting Krish about his feelings for Priya. Krish will try to explain to Ram that the manager may be lying. Ram will bring Priya into their conversation and will tell Krish he knows that he likes Priya. Ram will tell Krish that he is more inclined toward Priya in the matter of justice and it can be seen. Krish will try to dodge it saying Ram is high. Ram will shoot back saying he thinks he likes her and it can't stay hidden.