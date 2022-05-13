Bade Achhe Lagta Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar is getting interesting with the introductions of the new twists in the episodes. Ram has finally learned the truth about Priya's kidnapping. Yes, you read that right. Priya aka Disha Parmar herself revealed her kidnapping episode to Ram. Naturally, he is shocked and looks like he will be getting mad at Priya for the same. It's an expected reaction as kidnapping is life-threatening. Also Read - After praising Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani defends Karan Johar on the NEPOTISM debate that was started by the Dhaakad actress
In the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promo shared by the channel online, we see Priya revealing that shocking kidnapping incident to Ram. Priya reveals that she had been kidnapped and she had suffered the bruises not from the bangles but from the ropes and the nails used to escape her kidnappers. For the unversed, Sakshi Tanwar aka Mai had helped Priya from the kidnappers. Ram aka Nakuul Mehta is at loss for words. Priya (Disha Parmar) adds saying that the manager had lied to them and that Ram's father is innocent and not a criminal. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan's outfit sketch LEAKED? This pic will increase your anticipation to see her on the red carpet
However, Ram seems pissed off at the confession. He gets angrier when he learns that Krish aka Piyush Sahdev had known about Priya's accident all the time. Ram asks Vikrant to take Priya to Meera Maa's home. And now, in one of the precaps, fans got to see Ram's angry and savage avatar. Seeing Ram aka Nakuul Mehta's angry avatar, fans have expressed their views. Some are loving this angry avatar and have called it hot and some have criticised the fandom for 'glamourizing anger'. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - Sohail Khan and Seema Khan END their marriage after 24 years; couple files for divorce at the family court
In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Ram confronting Krish about his feelings for Priya. Krish will try to explain to Ram that the manager may be lying. Ram will bring Priya into their conversation and will tell Krish he knows that he likes Priya. Ram will tell Krish that he is more inclined toward Priya in the matter of justice and it can be seen. Krish will try to dodge it saying Ram is high. Ram will shoot back saying he thinks he likes her and it can't stay hidden.
