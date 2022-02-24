Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans love Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. The show was rumoured to go off air some months back as the TRPs were very low. Well, the TRPs are now at 0. 6 since a couple of weeks. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are doing commendable job as Ram and Priya on the show. The couple's chemistry is loved by one and all. On the show, we have seen excessive focus on the villains in the past few episodes. This has annoyed fans immensely. Every day, we see people urging the makers to rethink the track and focus on the main objective, which is a journey of Ram and Priya. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi is NOT interested in playing 'submissive, helpless woman'; REVEALS what kind of roles she wants to do

We do not know if the plea of the fans are falling on deaf ears. In fact, some fans are calling out those who are writing praises for just one scene or moment saying that they are blinded by hero worship. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has a great legacy behind it. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's show had the right mix of drama, emotions and romance. While there is too much drama in the Nakuul Mehta - Disha Parmar version, the romance is missing and how. Fans are now desperately urging makers to recognize these issues.

No sympathy. They did this to themselves. Hope this is a wake up call for the Dhond sisters #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/a7EhE79obR — Zee (@balh2_z) February 24, 2022

What if i tell the track will be RaYa centric soon & we'll get some beautiful heart to heart scenes of them together. If you want to believe, then believe it warna do whatever you want to do!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 || #BALH2 — Ishita Sarkar ?️ (@TheIshita) February 24, 2022

Makers smell some coffee #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Socialme85 (@socialme85) February 24, 2022

Exactly. I am happy that the TRP dropped. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Rosa the Negative? (@Rosalinedreams) February 24, 2022

I used to watch all the episodes but now with all those flashes and nonsensical side characters stories it feels like #Raya are just fillers. Hope this drop is their wakeup call.

Jago #BadeAchheLagteHain2 writers. Jago! Disha and Naakul deserve better. We deserve better! https://t.co/ctyaI7vlfU — Habitat (@Habitatlovee) February 24, 2022

Neither the "coveted" and "dramatic" accident track worked (Mukta claimed that she enjoys dramatic confession but sadly Nakuul was the only good thing about the whole track) nor this embarrassing Kachori and Akshay Kaand. Is it too tough to...#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — Rosa the Negative? (@Rosalinedreams) February 24, 2022

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 makers should take cognizance of these complaints. After all, a show is for the audience.