and starrer 2 is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The serial started airing on Sony TV in August 2021, and last year in December there were reports that the BALH2 is going off-air. However, the reports turned out to be false, and the show has now hit the century. Today, it completes 100 episodes and Nakuul took to Instagram to inform his fans about it. The actor shared a happy picture with Disha and their fans are going gaga over it.

Nakuul captioned the post as, "99 Not Out TONIGHT Avec @dishaparmar Cause it's too mainstream to post a celebratory selfie on your 100th episode. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 every weeknight at 8 on your P.s. To put this in perspective this is 10 seasons of Emily in Paris/ Money Heist (depending on your aesthetics) and going strong.." Disha commented on Nakuul's poster, "You do TV!!! Everything is mainstream here!! But yayyy!!"

Well, fans of the show are loving this picture of RaYa (Ram – Priya). A fan commented, "Love to #Raya." Another one wrote, "Love uh bro.....u just killed it BALH2....big fan #raaya #rk." One more fan commented, "Dono Saath Mai Badhe Acche Lagte Hain."

Last year, there were reports that the show's TRP is dipping, and that’s why the makers are planning to end it. However, a source had then told BollywoodLife, “Many times, one aspect was being dragged on for days and that made audiences lose patience and made the show a drag affair. As and Priya Sood's love story begins, the show will pick up as well. There are plans to carry it on for a longer period and definitely no plans to pull it off air anytime soon.”