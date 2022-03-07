Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one show that has fans extremely invested. Fans of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar had been complaining non-stop that the show is more focused on the vamps/villains. But now, the makers have shown the promo of the date night. It is a time when Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) have a heartfelt conversation. Priya tells Ram that she wants to see Vedika happy in her life. She says she hopes everyone has a relationship like they have. This leaves Ram Kapoor ecstatic. The jodi is looking super cute in the promo. Also Read - Karan Kundrra to Kangana Ranaut: Here's how much the host, jailer and contestants of Lock Upp are paid for Ekta Kapoor's reality show

There is another big development that has made fans happy. It seems Anil Nagpal has been brought on board as one of the writers. He has worked on very successful shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagyalakshmi. Fans are hopeful that he bring in some freshness and ensure that #RaYa get more scenes together.

Seeing the promo, a fan commented, "Maine pehle kabhi kisike saath wo sab nahi kiya jo main aapke saath (aur aapke liye) kar rahi hoon!" Haven't we all felt that with our special one! This conversation is so precious. Ram hearing the antidote words to relieve his biggest worry currently- Is Priya happy with me? and Priya.... I love how Disha emotes Priya so perfectly! Priya has not reached Rams plane as yet- She loves him, does things for him out of pure love but she is still questioning herself as to what this transformation in her is all about. Unlike Ram she still doesn't know it." Also Read - ITA Awards 2022: Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta, Anupamaa win big - view complete winners list

On the other hand, Nakuul Mehta has also won Best Actor (Critics) for his performance as Ram Kapoor on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show's TRPs have not been much to write home about till date.