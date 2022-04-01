Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta took home the BollywoodLife Awards 2022 Best Actor trophy for the show. The actor plays the role of Ram Kapoor on the show. His sublime performance is one of the best highlights of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which has often been criticized for sloppy writing and dialogues. Much to our delight, Nakuul Mehta posted a picture of the trophy on his social media. What made us happier was the sight of his son, Sufi with him. As a TV star, Nakuul Mehta's time with family is precious. The new dad loves being with his son who turned one recently. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection week 3: Anupam Kher's film beats Sooryavanshi, Pushpa and other recent biggies

He wrote on Instagram in third person (from the perspective of his infant son Sufi), "I don't get to see my Dadda so much as he's always shooting. Honestly, I don't know what he shoots as Mumma doesn't allow me any screen time but occasionally when we step out, I see people coming to take selfies and chitchat with him. I have come to the conclusion that he definitely does something that brings happiness and joy to so many people around the world. Probably he's talented.. just like me.. at bringing a smile on everyone's faces.. Imagine he's also been awarded a big trophy for it .. Best Actor Television for his show."

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is the second season of the hit show that had Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have reunited after 12 long years for the show. While he is madly in love with Priya Sood (Disha Parmar), the lady has trust issues due to the conduct of her father. Slowly, the two are coming together. Fans cannot get enough of Nakuul Mehta's dialogues, wit and romantic moments on the show. Admirers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 sent in their congratulations!