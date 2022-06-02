Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta confirms he is recovering from appendicitis surgery; Jankee Parekh wants him home ASAP

left fans worried as news broke out that he has been hospitalized. It seems the 2 actor had to undergo emergency surgery for appendicitis. He has now posted that he is healing, and thanked fans for their best wishes. Nakuul Mehta said that his shift from a celebration party to the hospital was in 24 hours but he said life was unplanned. He said he will take some days to get back to his feet and return on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. His wife Jankee Parekh commented that she wanted him back home soon. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj actor Akshay Kumar massively trolled for a goof up in the film; 'Chai peene ke liye rassi dhili rakhi hai' say fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Sources have told us that the leap on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will now happen on June 7, 2022. A source told Bollywood Life, "Nakuul Mehta has taken a week's leave from the shoot. No one knew that he was unwell. In fact, news of his surgery became public only after the newspaper reports. We do not know what was the ailment. But the thing is the leap has been postponed now. It will happen from June 7, 2022. Fans have to wait a bit longer." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt, Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey and more male characters that got flak as being 'problematic'

On the show, we have seen that Priya is in jail after she takes blame for her brother, Ishaan. During an argument, Ishaan had pushed Shivi that led to her death. In a bid to save him, she stays in jail. We will see the entry of her baby girl. Priya (Disha Parmar) will say that the child is of Krish (Piyush Sahdev). Also Read - Former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Nikki Tamboli loves to flaunt her curves in the most sensuous outfits and here's proof