Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar aka RaYa's love story to start soon as channel steps in to meet fans' demands [Exclusive]

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most loved shows on air right now. Though the TRPs might not be great, people watch the show with excitement online and are fully invested in the love story of Nakuul Mehta (Ram Kapoor) and Priya Sood (Disha Parmar). The two had just about started coming closer but one separation seems to be in the pipeline. Piyush Sahdev has joined the show as Priya Sood's BFF. This has upset some fans who had hoped that #RaYa would finally discover their own journey without third party interference. As we know, fans have tagged the channel about their suggestions and what they want to see. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan blushes like a new bride at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding; fans call her 'EVERGREEN beauty' - watch video

A source told us, "The channel has noted the number of suggestions and demands that are coming in from viewers. They have planned a meeting with the producers. This third angle track won't extend for a long time. The much loved couple of #RaYa will be united soon." Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans were upset as Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) spent too much time dealing with the villains and vamps in form of Vedika (Reena Aggarwal) and Mahendra Sood. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Riddhima Kapoor's daughter Samara's 'not interested' EXPRESSION is winning the internet

Nakuul Mehta who is also busy promoting Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 told BollywoodLife, "That's where I want to tell you (the fans) that Never Kiss Your Best Friend is going to be that relief for you if you have these issues with Bade Acche... It's coming on the 29th (29th April), it's on ZEE5 and Never Kiss... is going to make you feel like you never before. So, hence, the relations we're not having (getting to watch) in Bade... for now, this is what you got to do (watch the web show), this is the comeback." Also Read - Rakhi Sawant flaunts her ‘tribal’ look; ‘Mujhe laga Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ki shaadi me ja rahi hai yeh,’ say fans – watch video