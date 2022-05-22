According to reports, Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a generational leap. Not just that, apparently, actors are also being finalised for the show. According to a Tellychakkar report, child actor Aarohi Sanvesha has been roped in for the show and will be playing Ram and Priya's daughter in the show. The show has been on air since 6 months now. Now, fans don’t seem to be happy with the makers’ decision of having a leap. Wrote a user, “Why ruin something which has the potential to be a masterpiece? BALH2 has the best lead couple on ITV … please focus on their love story instead of crap like a leap & kid right now! #BadeAccheLagteHain2 @EktaaRKapoor @BTL_Balaji @SonyTV.” Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s dramedy looks entertaining; leaves netizens impressed

Another comment read, “We fell in love with Goofy emotional ram and kadhoos kadhak Priya. We wanna see them grow in love story Mature way unlike the rest. WE WANT rayakasafar NO LEAP NO SEPERATION #BadeAccheLagteHain2.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Ranveer Singh blocks Kamaal R Khan on Twitter; latter taunts citing Deepika Padukone, ‘Bhai apni wife se kuch seekho’

So, what's your take on the upcoming leap? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.