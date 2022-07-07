Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans react to upcoming cliched sindoor scene; say, 'Bahut Bakwaas Lagega' [Read Tweets]

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans react to upcoming cliched sindoor scene; say we want a full marriage sequence of RaYa Read Tweets]