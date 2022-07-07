Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans react to upcoming cliched sindoor scene; say, 'Bahut Bakwaas Lagega' [Read Tweets]

Fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have something to rejoice. It looks like Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) love story is again starting to bloom. In the coming episode, we will see that Ram Kapoor tries to win over the Minister for the sake of his business. He will be taking help from Priya in cracking the deal. She will again enter the Kapoor house and become a pillar of strength for him. So far, Ram has been hating Priya but now he will get an idea of the reality, and also try to find out who is the real dad of Pihu. Priya will organise a Mata Ka Jagrata for the Minister and Ram will be seen applying sindoor on her forehead. We will have to wait and see if there is a sub-plot behind this, or has Ram developed feelings for her? Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Thor Love and Thunder leaked online, deets about Priyanka Chopra’s new Hollywood film and more

This will be shocking for Nandini who has always tried to keep Ram and Priya away. She will warn Priya to make no attempts to come back in the life of Ram. She is planning his marriage with Vedika. Fans were surprised to see sindoor on the forehead of Disha Parmar aka Priya. This is how they reacted on social media on sindoor track... Also Read - Charu Asopa OPENS UP about being judged for her divorce with Rajeev Sen; 'People say I am wrong'

I am hoping for 2 things at the Chowki - a Dil ki Dhadkan moment as Priya re-enters KM dressed in that resplendent red and also maybe Matarani does something and say Ram puts Sindoor to Priya again?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — federerisking (@federerisking) July 5, 2022

Ye sindoor wala to Bahut Bakwaas lagega tbvh. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Shashank Pandey (@shashankcsgkp) July 5, 2022

I like sindoor wala thing, but not like pati ke haath uchla & kahin se ghum kar udd kar Patni ki maang me beth gaya ?? just sweet sa normal sa, jese they had in Shivratri puja.. I loved that pyaara sa tha dusre ITV shows jesa dramatic nahi tha#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Preeti (@preeti_7038) July 5, 2022

Yaar dekho ultimately tou inki shadi dikhani he paraygi bcz she isnt wearing any mangalsutra&sindoor.. Pihu will want her parents shadi for sure! Aur ITV ki parampara hai na doosri dafa shadi karwana so yeah i'm really hoping so!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Marium N. (@Mariam2892) July 5, 2022

Priya is wearing sindoor. Some ppl wished it & I suppose its getting fulfilled! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/vb7sFJSti0 — Sooryoday_honga ?‍♀️ (@Ishita26199096) July 5, 2022

Arey not this random god willed sindoor with 0 misunderstandings cleared please ??? They shud not get married accidentally but only when they choose to after clearing all MUs #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Rikhiya (@rikhiyabanerjee) July 5, 2022

Sindoor wala kin logon ko chaiye tha...mil Gaya ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/U1zdA9XYIe — Balh2 (@Balh2fan) July 5, 2022

Fans are hoping that the makers give them a proper marriage track, and do not just end with sindoor. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is hugely popular online but the TRPs are not that great. The show will get an extension if it does well. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik reveals if he'll ever abort a stunt on Rohit Shetty's show [Exclusive]