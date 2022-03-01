Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is loved despite the low TRPs. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are doing excellently as Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood. The show is about two people who have a lot of emotional baggage but slowly fall for one another. On the show, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's characters have seen barely any romance of late. The large part of the show has been focused on the main villains, Nandini, Vedika, Mahendra Sood and others. This has irritated the audience like anything. Fans have been begging writers to focus on the main two leads and not torture them like this. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu blasts 'loser' remark used for actor; asks 'what about reality show winners who didn't become successful actors?'
There is a promo where we can see Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar drenched in water. It looks like a rain sequence is coming for the fans. This has got fans supremely excited. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 want episodes dedicated to their good-looking talented leads so that they can enjoy without unnecessary interruption. They are also celebrating six months of the show, which is loved for the chemistry between the two. Check out the reactions on social media... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Gangubai Kathiawadi digital release postponed, 83 digital release date, Karanvir Bohra gets emotional on Lock Upp
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's TRPs have worried fans. In fact, talks of the show going off air started doing the rounds in December 2021 only. But Ekta Kapoor reportedly stepped in and told the writers to make the show crisper in terms of narration. She also instructed them to make episodes pacy. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra gets emotional after he is termed a 'loser'; fans say, 'Phir kyun bulaya show main'
