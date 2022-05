2 fans are pretty distraught. and 's show is headed for a leap. We will see that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) is distressed to know that (Priya's mom) is shielding both the murderers of his father. He says he will seek justice for his mother. Priya tells him that he cannot accuse his mother. This is not all. In the coming days, a huge argument will ensure between the families. We will see that Ishaan ends up pushing Shivi which leads to her death. Ram is completely devastated with this. Priya tells Ram that they should get her arrested for what happened with their sister. Priya and Ram will end up getting separated. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and his ridiculously expensive possessions – Diamond-studded Mannat nameplate, Rs 172 cr villa in London and more

It seems the show is headed for a leap of five years. Fans are very upset with how this separation happened. In fact, people are unable to digest the kind of pain Ram is going to experience in his life. They are hoping for an emotional reunion of RaYa. They also want Priya's child to be named Rayana. Take a look at the tweets here...

At times I don't get the point of making this show at all? Initially I thought S2 would be far better than S1 but looks like all it was, was a plan to encash money using the brand. They had no proper tracks, no Budget nothing.

Nothing close to what was S1#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/oEcH5HNZd1 — Pankha2.0 (@BechareRajaBabu) May 28, 2022

Yes. It should be the LAST SORRY. Now others should apologize for everything wrong they did to him and destroyed his life, happiness and peace. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — e. (@imeyerollemoji) May 28, 2022

IKR! ?

I've always loved Ram's bonding with Adi, Bri, Meera, Sandy but Ram-Shivina k bare mei kabhi itna socha nahi thi. But while writing this thread i realized k hum kya kho denge. ?? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — e. (@imeyerollemoji) May 28, 2022

There was this scene at Alibaug where Akki asks Shivi "tum yeh cooking chorhne ka kya logi" & Shubhu responds with "bus 2-3 logo ki jaan". ? Writers never gave us cute bonding scenes in Kapoor family. Har time negativity, plotting aur ab death. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/NnaBQeDCf7 — e. (@imeyerollemoji) May 28, 2022

Exactly,it doesn’t!NO PIHU PLs make her name “Rayanna” it’s so beautiful to see their daughter’s name being from RaYa like how Ram wanted even i want that!???@MuktaDhond zyada kuch nahi toh kam se kam yeh request toh sunlo humari aur kuch toh nahi suna? #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/7jp60dCa0y — RAM♥️PRIYA FanPage (@rayaxaarushi) May 28, 2022

Well even I don’t want that “Shivina”

I don’t even want Pihu.. I want like Ram wanted something from Raya.. hence I said Rayanna #badeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/VY0c1aNGtJ — RAM♥️PRIYA FanPage (@rayaxaarushi) May 28, 2022

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the top shows for SONY TV. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar reunited on screen after 10 years for the show.