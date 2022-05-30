Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans troll writers, compare Meera Sood's character to all Naagins combined [Read Hilarious Tweets]

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans show off their sense of humour as they compare the character of Meera Sood to that of a Naagin from Ekta Kapoor's show