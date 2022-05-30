2 is one show that has got immense love even though the writers have not done full justice to (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya Sood (Disha Parmar). Viewers are upset as instead of a blossoming love story between the main story we are seeing the separation of the couple. The tragedy in Ram Kapoor's life is compounded as he discovers that Meera Sood is as much a culprit in the death of his father as Mahendra Sood and Varun. As we know, Ram dotted on Meera Sood. Priya is not willing to believe that her mom is capable of something like this. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Here's what is common between Aamir Khan's latest film and his earlier releases

In the coming episodes, we will see that Shivi (Sneha Namanandi) is no more. An argument ensues between Ishaan and her where he pushes her. She falls down the stairs and loses her life. Ram is livid and loses his faith on the Sood family. Priya is willing to take the blame on behalf of Ishaan and go to jail. Writers are now trolling the show for such a bad plot. In fact, they are saying that even Naagin is better than Meera Sood. They feel she is the biggest Naagin an has ever seen. Take a look at these reactions...

No yaar I do agree ...but we are doing fun atleast me

and before this tragedy in #BadeAchheLagteHain2 and even now it's better than naagin #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Pooja (@PoojaSh97494414) May 30, 2022

#BadeAchheLagteHain2

I am disgusted with two things

1.Priya saying kid is of Krish

2.They killed Shivina

If they want to bring separation,,,VK murder mystery could easily do...This can also save the sanity of the show — happiest manvi (@maniagupta1) May 30, 2022

I've placed them in chronological order. According to the time they turned NAAGINS ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Faith ❤️ (@KrummYummWatch) May 30, 2022

Actually Meera is the number 1 naagin now. She has surpassed Sara, Vedika and Nandu #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Zee (@zee_t97) May 30, 2022

faith u did a mistake MM is Naagin 1 ...in all perspectives ....the over sweet and most dangerous#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Pooja (@PoojaSh97494414) May 30, 2022

Did you take too much pride in yourself for not watching #Naagin series?@BTL_Balaji showed u NAAGINS of 4 seasons together in 1 show and guess what hume pata bhi nahi chala?! ? P.S:#Naagin6 chal raha hai toh show mein aur 2 NAAGIN aane ki sambhavna hai!!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/tdV1vH7R4C — Faith ❤️ (@KrummYummWatch) May 30, 2022

We must say that fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have a sense of humour. They have kept up their spirits despite what has been thrown at them, and at Ram and Priya. Now, everyone is hoping for the baby of Ram and Priya who will bring the estranged couple together.