Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 features two of the most popular actors - Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. The two reunited after years for Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 but the story and writing seem to be affecting the TRPs a lot. Well, recently a leap was introduced by the makers in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) went separate ways before the leap.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap scenario

As per the latest episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Priya has been released from jail and is a mother to a baby girl, Pihu. Ram feels Pihu is Priya and Krish's daughter because Priya had said that she was pregnant with someone else's child. Sara and Vikrant are getting engaged and elsewhere, Maitri aka Anjum Fakih is expecting a child with Neeraj. On the other hand, Vedika aka Reena Aggarwal is also back on the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans try to find logic

Netizens have been wondering a lot of things about the plot of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Firstly, they feel Shivina''s character wasn't really explored. They feel she could have got a really great character arc and felt it was a waste of potential. Some netizens say that the track of Shivina's death was brought in haste and in the last minute. Fans also feel that Shivina's death wasn't mourned properly. Elsewhere, Ram protecting Vedika from Shashi's deeds seems to not sit well with the fans. They have compared Ram's behavioural differences with Priya and Vedika. Sara and Vikrant's engagement track is also a surprise for them. Ram's angst is also being debated. Check out the tweets here:

These are the same writers that killed every +ive character..just keep that in mind so you dont get hurt when they do the same with Krish.. did you ever think you would see Ram plotting and planning and that to by using a kid?

the writers stoop lower & lower#badeachhelagtehain2 — Ayesha Khan (@Live_to_read_) June 20, 2022

The fact that we still don't know what did Shivina die for still haunts me!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Seher025 (@Magiccc101) June 20, 2022

Absolutely! There was no grieving, no mention about WHYS n HOWS about Shivina. Yes she was a brat but she had a chance to improve which she never got.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Faith ❤️ (@KrummYummWatch) June 20, 2022

But we still don't know.. atleast i am not clear as to why he exactly hates her?

Is it Shivi? Or its infidelity?

Kyunki FBs mein to it's Shivi..so Ram still believes that Priya is not capable of cheating?

What is it?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Seher025 (@Magiccc101) June 20, 2022

Nobody really grieved her death, it was all about avenging it for Ram...using it for Nandini and Shubhu...and Priya just conveniently pushed it aside... No one did justice to her loss... And Akki just vanished off the face of this Earth!#badeachhelagtehain2 — Ayesha Khan (@Live_to_read_) June 20, 2022

Why Everyday start with Priya nai aisa kion Kay bachi ko kion chupya. I think there is enough character they tortured Rk even Priya was not his wife.nandni.shvi.shubum.mama Mami Sid,vedu,sahsahi but never targeted them such a yukh pic.twitter.com/Kjkfzy6B0o — Kha (@Kha50810926) June 20, 2022

End time par script change karke shivina track introduce kiya tha inn logo ne, toh aesa hi hona tha,leap episode ka day already fixed tha,usme ek naya track daalna,so obviously abruptness in wounding d track was bound 2 happen#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Preeti (@preeti_7038) June 20, 2022

Every1 who keeps saying P herself admitted to cheating P said a lot of other stuff to him as well..1000 times over

In these 5 years of socialising with Angiras did he never notice she wasn't the kinda gal to go about sleeping with 2 guys at the same time!#badeachhelagtehain2 — Ayesha Khan (@Live_to_read_) June 20, 2022

The most illogical plot post leap is S&V getting together

Its like the writers saw how much we hated Sara & Varun getting more SS & decided to continue the torture!

it doesn't make sense for either of them to be so naive to date eo knowing the familys past#badeachhelagtehain2 — Ayesha Khan (@Live_to_read_) June 20, 2022

Shivina had all the potential for a beautiful character arc, from a spoiled bratty kid to a mature and sensible woman who could’ve been shown to stand up to her family.

Such wasted potential it hurts?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Nakuul/RaYa Stan (@areeeyaaarrrr) June 20, 2022

Please change the writers??. They don't know how to write a love story. They write only Murders,MU,Kidnaps,Crimes. When it comes to love story we don't even know why Ram & Priya fell in love with eo properly. We hadly got 10-15 min of their personal life?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Sanem (@earlybirdsanem) June 20, 2022

#BadeAchheLagteHain2 people keep on talking about new entry. The only new entries interesting enough are RK’s brains and Priyas fierceness ( less mahaan version). Pls stop this damsel in distress. Can apply to both characters. — Whatever (@KingofclayKale) June 19, 2022

Nakuul and Disha aka Ram and Priya

Whilst all of this is going on, fans still want to see Ram and Priya reconcile. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's chemistry is loved by the masses. They want to see a mature, understanding love story of RaYa.