Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 features two of the most popular actors - Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. The two reunited after years for Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 but the story and writing seem to be affecting the TRPs a lot. Well, recently a leap was introduced by the makers in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) went separate ways before the leap. Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee pranks son Sufi using his name but his heartwarming will melt your hearts [Watch Video]
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap scenario
As per the latest episodes of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Priya has been released from jail and is a mother to a baby girl, Pihu. Ram feels Pihu is Priya and Krish's daughter because Priya had said that she was pregnant with someone else's child. Sara and Vikrant are getting engaged and elsewhere, Maitri aka Anjum Fakih is expecting a child with Neeraj. On the other hand, Vedika aka Reena Aggarwal is also back on the show. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Deepika Padukone cameo in Brahmastra, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to go off air and more
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fans try to find logic
Netizens have been wondering a lot of things about the plot of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Firstly, they feel Shivina''s character wasn't really explored. They feel she could have got a really great character arc and felt it was a waste of potential. Some netizens say that the track of Shivina's death was brought in haste and in the last minute. Fans also feel that Shivina's death wasn't mourned properly. Elsewhere, Ram protecting Vedika from Shashi's deeds seems to not sit well with the fans. They have compared Ram's behavioural differences with Priya and Vedika. Sara and Vikrant's engagement track is also a surprise for them. Ram's angst is also being debated. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to go off-air, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans upset over domestic violence track and more
Nakuul and Disha aka Ram and Priya
Whilst all of this is going on, fans still want to see Ram and Priya reconcile. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's chemistry is loved by the masses. They want to see a mature, understanding love story of RaYa.
