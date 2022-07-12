Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 might not have the best of TRPs but the show is loved courtesy of and . Fans cannot get enough of the couple. As of now, Priya and Pihu are living with the Kapoor's in their house. This development has upset Nandini and Vedika to a great extent. They do not want that Pihu finds out that Ram is her biological dad. On the other hand, Pihu believes that Ram is responsible for all the hardships that Priya (Disha Parmar) is facing in her life. This makes her hate Ram (Nakuul Mehta) to a great extent. Also Read - Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha: 5 reasons to watch Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer in theatres

In the coming episodes, we will see that Pihu ties the hands of Ram. She says he is a kidnapper. Priya tries to make her understand that it is not so. Pihu says he is a mean and arrogant man. Finally, she tells her that Ram is her Prince Charming. We wonder how Pihu will react from now on... Also Read - Naga Chaitanya marked as odd man out in Akkineni family by his own fans; zero buzz for Thank You – here's what Chay needs to do

I don't even know if I can fault pihu after all she is a kid who saw her mother faint. Don't understand why she is blaming Ram for it though. Ram's anger towards the minister though ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — (@Sim_noxy) July 12, 2022

D way dis little girl bringing out d best of Ram & Priya in herself is just 2 good,how she has naturally blended such that she really looks like their real child & not reel child,amazing casting of Nakuul-Disha-Aarohi.V really appreciate u @EktaaRKapoor 4 dis #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/VyhgMy1In4 — Preeti (@preeti_7038) July 12, 2022

That’s the point - Priya is playing mommy dearest and bechariest while hiding the truth from both and also NOT reprimanding Pihu when she says such disgusting things. Does Ram not deserve even a little bit of softness is the question. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) July 12, 2022

Priya’s ways of teaching Pihu is not helping at all. Just because she has the advantage of bringing her up, she gets to let her hv poison like feelings for her dad & she gets to be Mommy Bestest! Ram Pihu desrv a bond beyond Raya’s, y is it so diff to show?! #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Rikhiya (@rikhiyabanerjee) July 12, 2022

It is NOT needed. There could have ten thousand different ways they could written their scenes. This is disgusting. As if Ram hasn’t heard enough from others that now he has to listen to vile accusations from his own daughter too who was snatched from him#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) July 12, 2022

I have no idea which viwers are liking dis nok-jhok between a kid and dad. Its the most pathetic storyline of the show. So forced. Was Ram knowing his child not his, not enough that this horrible bitterness had to be shown? It NOT CUTE AT ALL @SonyTV #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Rikhiya (@rikhiyabanerjee) July 12, 2022

Nothing against Aarohi, she is doing great and it helps that she perfectly fits the mould of Ram’s daughter. It’s just the crap they make her speak. Tonight’s episode where she accuses Ram of ‘hurting’ her bechari ma is also going to be maddening. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) July 12, 2022

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been given a notice by the channel if reports are to be believed. It seems if the ratings go up then the show will get an extension of three more months. While it is a hit online, the TV viewership is quite low. Fans of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar want season three on a different channel with the same leads. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal breaks silence on rumours of upsetting Rohit Shetty with his rude behaviour