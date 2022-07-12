Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 might not have the best of TRPs but the show is loved courtesy of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Fans cannot get enough of the couple. As of now, Priya and Pihu are living with the Kapoor's in their house. This development has upset Nandini and Vedika to a great extent. They do not want that Pihu finds out that Ram is her biological dad. On the other hand, Pihu believes that Ram is responsible for all the hardships that Priya (Disha Parmar) is facing in her life. This makes her hate Ram (Nakuul Mehta) to a great extent. Also Read - Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha: 5 reasons to watch Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer in theatres
In the coming episodes, we will see that Pihu ties the hands of Ram. She says he is a kidnapper. Priya tries to make her understand that it is not so. Pihu says he is a mean and arrogant man. Finally, she tells her that Ram is her Prince Charming. We wonder how Pihu will react from now on... Also Read - Naga Chaitanya marked as odd man out in Akkineni family by his own fans; zero buzz for Thank You – here's what Chay needs to do
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been given a notice by the channel if reports are to be believed. It seems if the ratings go up then the show will get an extension of three more months. While it is a hit online, the TV viewership is quite low. Fans of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar want season three on a different channel with the same leads. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal breaks silence on rumours of upsetting Rohit Shetty with his rude behaviour
