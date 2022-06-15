TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most loved TV shows in the Hindi belt. It has massive popularity online. Nakuul Mehta's Ram and Disha Parmar's Priya have made a place in everyone's hearts. However, we have learned that the makers might pull the plug if the show doesn't improve be it on TRP charts or content wise. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shakti Arora's biggest scare about Kundali Bhagya, Shehnaaz Gill’s latest pics, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiere date and more

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's TRP woes

Since the beginning of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer couldn't rake in great TRPs. Though it has been the top show on the online TRPs of the network. Despite bringing various twists and turns in Ram and Priya's story, the TRPs recorded haven't been well. Also Read - Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya and 5 more young actresses who played mom on TV

Fans upset Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

For a long time, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show has been getting a lot of flak. The makers have brought in a lot of parallel twists which have left fans aghast as they wanted to watch a mature love story of Ram and Priya. Also, before taking the leap, when the news had surfaced, the fans had strongly protested against it as they wanted Raya's union. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Ram-Priya separation or Priya-Krish wedding? What would you like to see ahead? Vote Now

Flaws in BALH2's promos, etc.

So, often times fans have noticed flaws in the promos of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The lighting, editing and even the dialogues of the characters in the show have been called out by the fans online. Fans expect it to be a progressive show but the regressive dialogues have been ruining the experience for them.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to go off-air in 3 months?

And now, a well-placed source from the TV industry privy to the details has informed BollywoodLife that the crew Of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been issued a strict diktat. They have been asked to buckle up and make things roll or shut shop. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is known for being a mature love story and it has a loyal fan base. 's TV shows have always had that command over the audience. But seeing the constant backlash and flak online, the source informed us that Ekta is in no mood to take it anymore. She has given the crew three months to redeem the show. This is indeed sad for the fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

We feel Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar should be brought back together and soon and let their love story begin finally so that both, the fans and the makers can be happy too.