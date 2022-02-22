2 starring and is one of the popular shows online. Disha and Nakuul have yet again amassed a fan-following on social media as Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood. And the two are now dishing out 's Prem and 's Nisha from Hum Aapke Hain Koun kinda vibes. A promo was shared by the channel on their Instagram handle in which we saw a cute as a button scene from the show. Priya (Disha Parmar) is fixing a button on Ram's shirt. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta to play the role of Shaktimaan? His BTS picture with OG superhero will leave you awestruck

She sows the button without Ram taking off the shirt. It has kinda a parallel to Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit aka Prem and Nisha's scene from Hum Hai Aapke Hain Koun. While Priya is sewing the button, Ram pretends to be hurt, the two share adorable moments together. Ram, who is mesmerized by Priya keeps staring at her. He even tries fixing her hair but as usual, Priya doesn't get the romance memo much. (Just kidding). Check out the adorable moment of Ram and Priya here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Sidharth Shukla, Shaheer Sheikh and more actors who refused Ram Kapoor's role before Nakuul Mehta stepped in

Now, didn't that give you Prem and Nisha vibes? The fans of RaYa have been fed up with the building twists. They want to have a Ram and Priya love confession. However, the differences are cropping up due to misunderstandings between them. They will yet again have a confrontation when Ram lies to Priya.

Elsewhere, recently, Disha Parmar grabbed headlines for wearing an oversized tee. Soon rumours of her pregnancy spread like a wildfire. Disha and recently completed 7 months of their wedding. The two tied the knot in July last year after the singer came out of Bigg Boss house. Disha had squashed the rumours with one post on Instagram. She vowed to never wear an oversized ever again after hearing about her pregnancy rumours.