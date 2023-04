Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 hit the tube about 2 years ago. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar brought back the old memories of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer iconic TV show. However, a couple of months ago, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar both quit the show as the makers planned on taking a leap and introducing the second generation after which they will have to play parents to grown-ups. However, Disha and Nakuul were ready to move on from the show and hence, felt it was right to make an exit. Ranndeep Rai, Niti Taylor, Pooja Banerjee and Leenesh Mattoo entered the show as a part of the second-generation cast. However, as per the latest report, Nakuul and Disha will return with a third season. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Upcoming Twists: Prachi decides to help Raghav beat Josh's false allegations

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar to return with a third season

If reports are anything to go by, the makers are planning to shut shop on the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 which stars Niti Taylor as Prachi and Ranndeep Rai as Raghav. Yes, you read that right. A report in Etimes states that Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta will return with a third season. The entertainment news portal quoted a source saying that the shoot for season 3 will commence soon. And after that, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will likely premiere on TV sometime next month. Furthermore, the source says that Niti, Randeep, Leenesh and Pooja won't be a part of the new season.

"The makers have worked the ongoing storyline in a way that their tracks will wrap up naturally," the source adds.

"The makers have worked the ongoing storyline in a way that their tracks will wrap up naturally," the source adds. Well, this is shocking indeed. However, the TRPs speak for themselves. When Disha and Nakuul were a part of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fetched a rating of 0.5 every week. The latest TV TRP rating that the show fetched is 0.2. Both Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta were unavailable for comment.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar on quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

When Disha was asked about quitting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the actress said that she had her reservations about playing a mother to a 5-year-old anyway and when the leap was discussed she thought it was better to move on and explore more projects. Nakuul Mehta felt that there was nothing more he could bring to the show. He felt he paid his dues to the show for about 18 months before moving on.