Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's accident sequence finally happened. Fans were waiting for the drama since a while. The dramatic emotional promo featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar had won over everyone. Both the actors delivered a top-notch performance in the promo. On the show, Priya (Disha Parmar) meets with an accident when she tries to save Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) from the devious murderous scheme of her father. Loyal fans are very upset with the pace of the show. It took two weeks for the accident to happen, which is very long. Fans have also slammed the bad dialogues. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra getting married this year? Bigg Boss 15 winner makes the BIG REVEAL

On Twitter, people have criticized the writers for not maintaining Ram's character. They feel Ram is shown as rather illogical at times. Some of the dialogues are also funny. Take a look at these reactions... Also Read - BFFs Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya seen in the city; actress' Burberry tee and Chanel belt come at a whopping price

Chalo aaj thela ride ke liye tayyar raho ?? BTW after watching yesterday’s episode new startup idea .. SELF DRIVE AUTO RENTAL ???? #BadeAchheLagteHai2 — ?? (@elastigirl_11) February 3, 2022

Btw What A Cringe And Dramatic Dialogues & Story Written By #BadeAchheLagteHai2 Writters ? You Guys Make Actors Looks Stupid #DishaParmar #NakulMehta What Is The Dialogue " Priya Mera Hath Tham Lo" "Main Dhal Banke Khadi Ho Jaungi" Eeks ? — ?? (@Rahulkarkvian) February 3, 2022

its ITV brother .... to attract audience aise ghitee pitee dialogues hi kaam aate hai — Anushka Sen Fan (@SengelFan) February 3, 2022

You are very right ..This is the writers problem.. they are not consistent in RAM’s character .. they are dont have clear Idea how to portray Ram’s character growth the writers are floundering when it comes to RAM @AshBrave1 #BadeAchheLagteHai2 #RAYA — Mimi (@Maruku_Chan) February 2, 2022

Gobar ka dher pass mein hi khadi hai??#BadeAchheLagteHai2 — Shilpa29 (@shilpagarg299) February 2, 2022

That too auto-rickshaw was epic ??means tragedy scene was looking more a comedy scene ???#BadeAchheLagteHai2 https://t.co/uOI80XCGO3 — Idli_Dosa_Garam_Samosa (@food_lover_me_o) February 2, 2022

What the eff is that accident? Ewww! Priya literally drove faster than Mahendra and stood by the side of the road waiting for these two cars to cross each other? Hain jee? How did she know that they will clash at this exact spot? ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamYa — Rosa ? || 'Biased' Ram Bhakt (@Rosalinedreams) February 2, 2022

I hope we r getting some good hospital scenes of Ram Priya..dude keep the sideys drama less?

Specially when our FL is hanging on a cliff like that? I wanna watch Shattered Ram Plz?#BadeAchheLagteHain2#BALH2; — ????? (@vibhaa08) February 3, 2022

Koi Jae Zara dhoodh ke laye,

naa jaane kaha LOGIC kho gya,

Naa jaane kaha logic kho gya… #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — Ish Deep (@Ishhk21) February 3, 2022

You can see how fans have reacted to the track. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are putting in fab performances on the show. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has caught on with the online audience too. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have reunited after a decade for the show. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor’s version of Bigg Boss, Tahir Raj Bhasin's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen season 2 and more