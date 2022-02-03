Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's accident sequence finally happened. Fans were waiting for the drama since a while. The dramatic emotional promo featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar had won over everyone. Both the actors delivered a top-notch performance in the promo. On the show, Priya (Disha Parmar) meets with an accident when she tries to save Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) from the devious murderous scheme of her father. Loyal fans are very upset with the pace of the show. It took two weeks for the accident to happen, which is very long. Fans have also slammed the bad dialogues. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra getting married this year? Bigg Boss 15 winner makes the BIG REVEAL
On Twitter, people have criticized the writers for not maintaining Ram's character. They feel Ram is shown as rather illogical at times. Some of the dialogues are also funny. Take a look at these reactions... Also Read - BFFs Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya seen in the city; actress' Burberry tee and Chanel belt come at a whopping price
You can see how fans have reacted to the track. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are putting in fab performances on the show. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has caught on with the online audience too. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have reunited after a decade for the show. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor’s version of Bigg Boss, Tahir Raj Bhasin's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen season 2 and more
