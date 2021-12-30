Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will see a coronavirus track in the upcoming days. This is what is being reported by some portals. It seems Ram (Nakuul Mehta) will get infected with the virus in some hotel. When Priya (Disha Parmar) comes there she sees that the hotel is being sanitized by the authorities. Priya collapses when she comes to know that she is infected. Post that, we will see that she takes over his business. Nandini will be sidelined as Priya takes every matter in her hand. It seems we will see a sequence where Priya and Ram stay in contact through face-timing. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nakuul Mehta and more Bollywood and TV celebs who tested Covid-19 positive in the last 10 days

BollywoodLife reached out to the channel but they refused to divulge much details. It does seem like an option if you see then Nakuul Mehta ka shoot for an extended period with a limited number of people as compared to a big set. Even Disha Parmar has flown off for her New Year's vacation. Nakuul Mehta has to spend two weeks at home as he tested positive for COVID-19. In the current track, we are seeing that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) wants to oust Vedika from his life. It seems we will see a track where Vedika wants to seduce Ram in a bid to get him back.

The show is getting immense love from the audience. People have also compared Disha Parmar's character with that of Kashaf from Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's chemistry is being loved immensely. Let us see if the covid-19 track actually happens or not!