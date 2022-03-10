and starrer TV show 2 has a huge popularity online and digitally. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, however, is lacking in the TRPs. Ever since it began airing the TRPs of the show have been around 0.6 to 0.7. Last year, there were reports of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going off-air. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, both, had rubbished the rumours. And now, in a recent interview, Nakuul had reacted to the low TRPs of the show. Nakuul said that the show is doing great on the network and that the team is very happy with the response. Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa, Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more – Vote for the Best On-Screen Jodi on TV

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actor - TV below:



In an interview with Network 18, Nakuul rebuffed the claims of the show not doing well saying that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the top-performing shows on the network and the digital arm of the network. Nakuul added that the show is getting amazing critical responses as well. He added that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a perfect hattrick for him after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai and Ishqbaaaz. The actor believes that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has only cemented his credibility as an actor in the industry. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan in Imlie to Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz - 6 iconic male characters of Gul Khan's shows who live in our minds rent-free

Nakuul feels that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 might be one of the top shows digitally in the country. He ascertained that he is very happy with the response to the show. When asked if Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 may go off-air due to the low TRPs, Nakuul said, "We are doing very well, the production house is supremely happy. The channel we are on is very happy." Also Read - BL Awards 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Mohsin Khan and more – Vote Now for Best Actor, Best Actress in TV category

The actor also addressed the comparisons of his and Disha's Ram and Priya to and 's Ram and Priya. He said that it wasn't right as the two seasons are set in two different eras. He called it a comparison between Hum Aapke Hain Koun and a film of today's time. Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta do enjoy popularity online and that's a fact.