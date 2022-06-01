Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are ruling it out on social media with their stunning chemistry in the popular TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul plays Ram Kapoor to Disha's Priya. Fans love them together a lot. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are widely shipped as Raya on social media. They reunited for the reboot of Ekta Kapoor's TV show after 10 years, having previously worked in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Ram, Anupamaa's Anuj and more – which male lead from popular TV shows is your absolute favourite? [Vote Now]

The secret to Disha and Nakuul's stunning chemistry in BALH2

RaYa aka Ram and Priya's intimacy on screen often leaves fans in a tizzy. So, Nakuul was asked about the secret to such phenomenal chemistry. Nakuul firstly praised Disha. He said that Disha is very good at what she does and hence it is easy for him to work with her. Nakuul shared that Disha is very open to suggestions. He shared that he doesn't have to think twice before suggesting anything to her about the scene or something. And same goes for Disha. He said that their communication and ease with each other to share their thoughts is a major contributing factors to their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Harshad-Pranali address dating rumours, Karan V Grover-Poppy Jabbal tie the knot and more

Are Disha and Nakuul competitive?

While talking about their chemistry, Nakuul Mehta continued that there is no pretence between them. He doesn't have to show off to her how good he is in a scene and likewise Disha. They don't show off. Instead, they work together towards making a scene better so that the end results for their fans are magical and leave them happy. "There's no competition like this is my scene and I want to kill it. We never think like that." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 or Anupamaa, which is the most entertaining show? [View Poll Results]

Upcoming Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 twist

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see a leap. Disha Parmar aka Priya will be pregnant. But it seems she will lie to Ram that it's not his child. After the leap, Aarohi Sanvesha is all set out to enter the show as their daughter, as per the reports.