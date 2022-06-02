Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta's health postpones leap? Disha Parmar and child actress track to START from this date [Exclusive]

2 fans are worried as has been hospitalized. It seems he needed a minor surgery for some health issue. The exact reason has not been disclosed as yet. Nakuul Mehta plays the role of on the show. Fans were quite upset as the show got a leap even before people could see the relationship of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood (Disha Parmar) reach a culmination. Well, Priya Sood is now in jail. When she exits the jail, she is also mom to a five-year-old daughter. Child actress Aarohi has been roped in for the role. Also Read - Prabhas rejects Lokesh Kanagaraj's next? Here's a look at list of films the Baahubali star has REFUSED

A source told us, "Nakuul Mehta has taken a week's leave from the shoot. No one knew that he was unwell. In fact, news of his surgery became public only after the newspaper reports. We do not know what was the ailment. But the thing is the leap has been postponed now. It will happen from June 7, 2022. Fans have to wait a bit longer." When we asked that the pregnancy track was a little too sudden given that Ram and Priya's relationship was just kind of blossoming, the source said, "Yes, we are aware of that. Maybe the makers will throw more light as the new leap starts."

Fans have been wishing Nakuul Mehta the best on social media. This came as a shock. We heard the heart-wrenching story of how his son Sufi spent days in the ICU after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His wife Jankee Parekh was also unwell at the same time. Nakuul Mehta is doing a fab job on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Ram Kapoor. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will see a track where Priya will say that the child is of Krish (Piyush Sahdev).